Image caption Steve Baxter uses a number of other names

Detectives hunting a murder suspect have released information about a man they want to speak to.

Simon Clark, 54, was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on Friday.

Dyfed-Powys Police wants to trace Steve Baxter - also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy or William Tidy.

The 52-year-old was last seen in the Bridgend area on Friday and has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.

A man, 40, is being held on suspicion of murder and two women, 46 and 52, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 48-year-old man, arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further police action.

Det Supt Huw Davies urged anyone who has seen Mr Baxter not to approach him but to ring 999.

Any witnesses to unusual activity at the caravan park between 19:30 on Thursday and 08:00 on Friday are also asked to come forward.