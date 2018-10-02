Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Information Commissioner's Office has apologised to the Bridgend company

A tech firm fined £60,000 for spam texts has been cleared after an appeal.

Software developer STS Commercial Ltd was accused of allowing its lines to be used to send messages promoting payday loans to more than 270,000 people.

In July, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued the Bridgend-based firm with the fine for allegedly breaking rules.

STS Commercial appealed and the ICO said a review found "significantly fewer complaints" than first thought.

In a statement, the ICO said: "Upon considering the grounds of appeal, the ICO accepts that the appeal should be allowed and no monetary penalty should be imposed.

"The ICO apologises to STS Commercial Ltd."