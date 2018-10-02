TB outbreak declared at Cardiff prison

Image copyright Google

An outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) has been declared at Cardiff prison, Public Health Wales has said.

The health body said it was screening staff who had been in contact with an original case in 2017 as part of ongoing work and there was no risk to public health.

One non-infectious case has been discovered at the prison.

TB is usually only caught by prolonged close contact with someone who has the infection in their lungs.

Dr Gwen Lowe, consultant in communicable disease control at Public Health Wales, said: "Screening is currently in progress for prison staff who were in contact with the original case following the identification of one non-infectious case of TB related to the 2017 incident.

"An outbreak has been declared as per normal Wales arrangements.

"There is no infectious risk of TB associated with this incident and no ongoing public health risk to staff, prisoners or the public."

She added: "The infection can be treated effectively with antibiotics."

What is TB?

TB is caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis and usually affects the lungs, but can also affect areas such as lymph nodes, bones and the brain.

Occasionally TB in humans can be caused by a bacteria found in cattle and transmitted through infected milk - testing of herds and pasteurisation has made the risk negligible.

It is transmitted through airborne droplets containing bacteria released when an infectious person coughs, talks or sneezes, and requires close and prolonged contact with a person with an active case of TB.

Symptoms of TB include:

Fever and night sweats

Persistent cough

Losing weight

Blood in sputum (phlegm or spit) at any time.

Source: Public Health Wales