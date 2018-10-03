Image caption Old Parish Road is a single track road about half a mile off the A4093

A fire involving hay and machinery has broken out at a barn complex.

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Old Parish Road, Blackmill, Bridgend in Ogmore Valley, since about 12:55 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved barns measuring 200 metres by 200 metres.

A spokesman said firefighters from seven crews had been called to the properties and water bowsers were in use.