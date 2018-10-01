Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family say they are "devastated" about his death

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with the suspected murder of a 54-year-old man found dead at a caravan park, police have confirmed.

Simon Clark, of Pendine, was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in the Carmarthenshire village on Friday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Sunday, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.

A 48-year-old man, arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further police action.

A 46-year-old woman was also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Mr Clark's family said they were "absolutely devastated" at the loss of a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner.

Police were called to the caravan park at about 10:00 BST on Friday.

"I would urge anyone within the community who has information that could help officers with the investigation to contact the police as soon as possible," said Det Ch Insp Paul Jones.

"Any piece of information, however small you think it might be, could be critical in piecing together the circumstances which led to Simon's death."

Police are interested in speaking to people who saw or heard anything unusual between 19:30 on Thursday and 08:00 on Friday.