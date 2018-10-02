Image copyright The Checkers Image caption Restaurants are awarded with one, two and three Michelin stars

Seven restaurants in Wales have retained their Michelin star in the latest guide - including one which wanted to hand it back.

The awards on Monday night saw 155 restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland given a prestigious star.

The seven in Wales includes The Checkers in Montgomery, Powys.

Last month its owners said they no longer wanted to feature in the guide because they were "putting family first".

Image copyright The Checkers Image caption The Checkers owners Sarah Francis, Kathryn Francis and Stéphane Borie, first won the accolade within months of opening their new restaurant

Restaurants are awarded with one, two and three Michelin stars - with the latter being the highest rated and deemed "exceptional".

The seven restaurants in Wales each have one, though Anglesey-born Tomos Parry from Brat in Hackney, London, gained another star this year taking his tally to two.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's eponymous restaurant in London retained its three Michelin stars for the 17th year running.

Welsh restaurants featuring in the 2019 Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland