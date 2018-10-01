Image copyright Rhiannon Jones Image caption Ms Jones said she heard a "loud bang" and lost all engine power in her Ford C-MAX

A woman has described the "nightmare" of her car suddenly losing power while she was driving it.

Rhiannon Jones, who lives in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, claimed she was left £6,000 out of pocket after the engine in her Ford C-MAX was "completely broken".

She believes she is one of hundreds of Ford car owners to have fallen victim to a fault in some EcoBoost engines.

In a statement, Ford said safety was its number one priority.

"Without warning, I experienced a loud bang and then the car suddenly lost power. There were no warning lights at all," mother-of-four Ms Jones told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

She said there was "no coolant left in the engine whatsoever", adding: "It doesn't bear thinking about what would have happened if I would have carried on driving.

"I was told it could have potentially caught fire."

Image caption Rhiannon Jones said she has "lost confidence" in the car

Ms Jones said that while she was "in a battle" with Ford to get a refund for the car, which was manufactured in 2013 and had 52,000 miles on the clock, she stumbled upon a Facebook page full of people experiencing the same problem.

She needs a car to transport her disabled son, whose wheelchair could fit in her old car but does not fit in the new one.

"I have lost confidence in the vehicle so when it was repaired I didn't feel safe driving it," she said.

She added: "Those EcoBoost engines are like a ticking time bomb under the bonnet."

Ford has said concerned customers should email them with their vehicle registration number.

You can see the full story on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 1 October or via iPlayer afterwards.