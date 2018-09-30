Body found near industrial estate in Skewen
- 30 September 2018
A body has been found near an industrial estate in Neath Port Talbot.
Police were called to the scene, near the Neath Abbey Business Park, in Skewen, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
South Wales Police are treating the death as unexplained and said they were investigating.
A spokeswoman for the police force said the body had not yet been formally identified and inquiries into the circumstances of the death were ongoing.