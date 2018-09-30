Wales

Body found near industrial estate in Skewen

  • 30 September 2018
Neath Abbey Business Park Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to the scene, near the Neath Abbey Business Park, on Saturday

A body has been found near an industrial estate in Neath Port Talbot.

Police were called to the scene, near the Neath Abbey Business Park, in Skewen, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

South Wales Police are treating the death as unexplained and said they were investigating.

A spokeswoman for the police force said the body had not yet been formally identified and inquiries into the circumstances of the death were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites