Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene, near the Neath Abbey Business Park, on Saturday

A body has been found near an industrial estate in Neath Port Talbot.

Police were called to the scene, near the Neath Abbey Business Park, in Skewen, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

South Wales Police are treating the death as unexplained and said they were investigating.

A spokeswoman for the police force said the body had not yet been formally identified and inquiries into the circumstances of the death were ongoing.