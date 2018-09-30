Wales

Motorcyclist injured in Denbighshire crash

  • 30 September 2018
A5 between Corwen and Llangollen Image copyright Google
Image caption A bus and motorbike crashed on the A5 near Park service station

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a bus.

A bus and motorbike crashed on the A5 near Park service station between Corwen and Llangollen in Denbighshire on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by Welsh Air Ambulance where his injuries were described as "serious".

Another person was also taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene. The A5 was closed for five hours.

