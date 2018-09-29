Person injured in hospital after two-vehicle M4 crash
- 29 September 2018
One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the back of a lorry on the M4 on Saturday.
One lane of the M4 westbound near junction 34 was closed following the crash at about 17:45 BST.
The patient was taken to the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
South Wales Police also attended and left the scene at 18:52 BST.