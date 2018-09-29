Image caption The protestors marched for half a mile from the centre of Abermule to the facility site on September 29

More than 200 people have marched against council plans for a large recycling centre to be built in Powys.

The centre in Abermule will be used to process domestic recycling, such as glass, cans and food waste.

But villagers warn increased traffic and noise from the site will have a bad impact on the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Powys council says that it is "essential" to help meet Welsh Government targets.

They hope to start building the almost 2,000 sq m site in the new year.

The council's application for the plant at Abermule Business Park was passed by just one vote by its planning committee in August.

Steve Meadowcroft a member of Abermule Communities Together, an action group formed to protest against the plans, said: "We are not against recycling in any shape of form, but it has to be in the right place, on an industrial estate and not in a small rural village of less than 700 households."

Image caption Members of Abermule Communities Together say they will continue to demonstrate against the plans

The protesters walked carrying placards half a mile from the middle of Abermule, behind a small jazz band, to the site earmarked for the recycling plant.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for Highways, Recycling and Assets, said: "The recycling bulking facility is essential to maximise the efficiency of the collection vehicles and ensure the quality of the material we collect as we continue to increase our recycling rates in line with the Welsh Government's targets."

Powys council hopes to start work on the new development in the new year, while members of Abermule Communities Together say they will continue to demonstrate against the scheme.