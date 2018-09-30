Image copyright Sharon Davis Image caption Sharon Davis' son Tyler was an aspiring chef

Two women who lost loved ones to suicide are working to prevent others from taking their own lives.

Sharon Davis and Kelly Humphreys have been posting cards on a Welsh bridge with inspirational messages and phone numbers that people can call for support.

Ms Davis' son Tyler was 13 when he began suffering with depression and killed himself aged 18.

"I don't want any parent to feel the way I have to feel everyday," she said.

Image caption Sharon Davis (left) lost her son Tyler in 2014, and Kelly Humphreys lost her partner in 2017

Ms Davis, aged 45, who lives in Lydney, said her son was a promising chef with an infectious grin.

"Everyone knew him for his smile. They always said his smile lit up any room."

However, he gave up work before he died, as he was "in a really dark place."

In 2014, Tyler's brother, who was 11 at the time, was the one to find his sibling after he had taken his own life.

Ms Davis said: "I continually worry that there's going to be a knock on effect."

Image caption The women post messages to try and dissuade people from taking their own lives

Ms Davis created the cards, "to let people know there are people out there that you can go to and you can talk to, even if it's a friend.

"Don't sit in silence - you need to talk."

Ms Humphreys, who has been friends with Ms Davies for years, lost Chris, her partner of 15 years, not long after the death of his mother.

"He didn't say that he was feeling down or depressed or anything," she said.

"A couple of days before Christmas we noticed his change in attitude. He was at rock bottom on Christmas Day - when the kids opened their presents he didn't make eye contact with them or anything."

She said his death was a huge trauma to them, but they have to work through it: "It rips a hole through the family. It tears us apart. But we've all got to carry on and fight."

If you are struggling to cope, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website here.