Pendine caravan park death: Victim identified

  • 29 September 2018
Simon Peter Clark Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police
Image caption The family of Simon Peter Clark say they are "devastated" at his death

The family of 54-year-old man found dead at a caravan park have paid tribute to a "wonderful grandfather".

Simon Peter Clark, of Pendine, died at Grove Caravan Park in the village in Carmarthenshire.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

In a statement, Mr Clark's family said they were "absolutely devastated" at the loss of a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner.
Image caption A body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the caravan park at about 10:00 BST on Friday.

Mr Clark's body was found at the scene.

Murder investigators are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual between 17:00 BST on Thursday and 10:00 BST on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Paul Jones said: "Any piece of information, however small you think it might be, could be critical in piecing together the circumstances which led to this man's death."

