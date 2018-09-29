Pendine caravan park death: Victim identified
The family of 54-year-old man found dead at a caravan park have paid tribute to a "wonderful grandfather".
Simon Peter Clark, of Pendine, died at Grove Caravan Park in the village in Carmarthenshire.
A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
In a statement, Mr Clark's family said they were "absolutely devastated" at the loss of a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the caravan park at about 10:00 BST on Friday.
Mr Clark's body was found at the scene.
Murder investigators are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual between 17:00 BST on Thursday and 10:00 BST on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Paul Jones said: "Any piece of information, however small you think it might be, could be critical in piecing together the circumstances which led to this man's death."