An 82-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in an Asda car park in Rhonnda Cynon Taf.

He died at the scene after receiving treatment from paramedics following the crash at 14:10 BST in Llwynypia, Tonypandy.

The man was the driver of one of the two cars, a gold Mercedes C270. A red Mazda 3 was also involved in the collision.

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.