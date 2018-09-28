Wales

Man, 82, dies in Tonypandy Asda car park crash

  • 28 September 2018
Asda store front in Tonypandy Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery
Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Tonypandy

An 82-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in an Asda car park in Rhonnda Cynon Taf.

He died at the scene after receiving treatment from paramedics following the crash at 14:10 BST in Llwynypia, Tonypandy.

The man was the driver of one of the two cars, a gold Mercedes C270. A red Mazda 3 was also involved in the collision.

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites