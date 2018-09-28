Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Ryan Roberts died less than a mile away from his family home near Lake Vyrnwy

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" 18-year-old who died when his car crashed into a tree.

Ryan Roberts, from Lanwddyn, near Lake Vyrnwy, died on the B4396 in Powys at 05:45 BST on 23 September.

He was returning from a night out in Oswestry and crashed less than a mile from his home after dropping his friends off.

His family described him as "mischievous, cheeky yet kind, with a wicked sense of humour".

Mr Roberts worked as a sporting manager and head gamekeeper on the Vyrnwy Estate lake.

His family said: "Ryan was a much-loved son, grandson, brother and boyfriend.

"He had a wide circle of friends, some 130 of whom attended a memorial evening just two days after the accident, which was a great comfort."