Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Tracy Ann Myers (left) and David Nash (right) had sex outside a Wrexham shopping centre

A woman has been jailed after she was caught having sex with her boyfriend at a town shopping centre and went on to assault a police officer with a tampon.

Tracy Ann Myers, 34, who was jailed at Mold Magistrates' Court on Friday, also admitted defecating in a cell and spitting at photographer Andrew Price.

The couple were arrested after they were seen having intercourse at Central Arcade, Wrexham, on 29 August.

She was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay costs totalling £638.

Prosecutor Matthew Ellis said that Myers, of Lilac Way in Wrexham, and partner David Nash - who was earlier handed a suspended sentence - were caught on CCTV at 9pm.

People were passing by and shouting at them so they tried to hide what they were doing by putting cardboard up, she told police.

'Shocked and horrified'

A "shocked and horrified" businesswoman saw them on CCTV and informed the police. The couple were later identified and arrested.

On 8 September, Myers was subject to a strip search at Wrexham police station, where she pulled out a sanitary towel and hurled it at officers, but missed.

She then removed a tampon and threw it at a female officer, whom it hit on the arm.

Myers admitted criminal damage to a police cell by defecating in it on 16 September, .

She went on to steal coats from New Look, and then on 20 September, she assaulted freelance press photographer Andrew Price outside Wrexham Magistrates' Court by spitting at him.

Myers blamed much of her offending on her mental health state, her heroin addiction, and said she and her partner had had sex at a shopping park because they were homeless.

Christie Ankers-Phillips, for the defence, said Myers was not proud of her actions with Mr Nash and was "quite embarrassed" by what happened.