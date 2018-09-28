Image copyright PA

A murder probe has been launched after a man was found dead at a caravan park in Carmarthenshire.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Grove Caravan Park in Pendine at about 10:00 BST.

The victim's body was discovered and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed, the force said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.