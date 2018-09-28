Wales

Murder probe into Grove caravan park death, Pendine

  • 28 September 2018
police Image copyright PA

A murder probe has been launched after a man was found dead at a caravan park in Carmarthenshire.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Grove Caravan Park in Pendine at about 10:00 BST.

The victim's body was discovered and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed, the force said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites