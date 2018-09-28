Image copyright LDRS Image caption More than 40 people lost their jobs when Ocky White's closed in 2013

A council's plan to buy and renovate a £3.5m former department store to boost a Pembrokeshire town's regeneration has been criticised as poor value for money.

Pembrokeshire council's scrutiny committee has told the cabinet to rethink plans to purchase the old Ocky White building in Haverfordwest.

One member said the idea was "bonkers" while others said demolition would be a better option.

The cabinet will have the final say.

Ocky White was a popular shopping mainstay for more than a century before its riverside premises closed in 2013.

The cabinet wants to pay the asking price of £460,000 for the empty building, which has been described by one member as a "blight" on the area. The remainder of the total outlay of £3.5m is to be spent on renovation and running costs.

It would cost the council £1.27m, with other funds coming from Welsh Government and European funding.

One opponent - Councillor Mike Stoddart - claimed the renovated building would only be worth £750,000.

"It is not an asset, it is a liability," he said.

Image caption The main buildings of the old Ocky White store border the Western Cleddau river

Jamie Adams, former leader of Pembrokeshire council, said he favoured demolition, saying: "I don't see the harm in investing to knock it down."

Another objector, Councillor Jacob Williams, said the asking price was "scandalous", claiming the significance of the building had been "overhyped".

Meanwhile Councillor Stephen Joseph labelled the costs of renovating the building as "bonkers".

Paul Miller, cabinet member for economic development, defended the plan, saying: "If we buy this building it demonstrates our commitment to the town centre.

"It is not a single building in isolation but part of a wholesale transformation of Haverfordwest town centre."