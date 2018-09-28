The focus of the boxing world is on a small town in the south Wales valleys for Enzo Calzaghe's funeral.

Enzo, who arrived in Wales in the early 1970s after emigrating from Sardinia, died on 17 September, aged 69.

A former musician turned boxing trainer, he coached his son Joe as he achieved a 46-fight unbeaten career.

Nathan Cleverly, two-time lightweight world champion, is among the mourners at Our Lady of Peace Parish Church in Newbridge. He said Enzo was "a genius".

Image caption Enzo Calzaghe's hearse arrived at his funeral in Newbridge

On the side of the hearse were the words 'Dad' and 'Nonno', which means Grandpa in Enzo's native Italian.

Despite having no experience as a trainer before coaching his son, Enzo helped Joe become a world champion in two weight divisions.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Former world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe arrives at his father's funeral

Enzo also led Gavin Rees and Enzo Maccarinelli to world titles.

Operating out of a tiny gym in Newbridge, he taught a host of boxers who all fought using his fast, relentless combination style of boxing.

So many turned up to pay their respects at the funeral that they were forced to stand outside Our Lady of Peace Parish Church and listen to the service on speakers.

Former WBO, European and British cruiserweight champion Nathan Cleverly, who was among the mourners inside the church, said:

"Enzo was an amazing, amazing man. He taught me so much inside and outside the ring. He prepared me for life, not just boxing.

"He was hard-working, a go-getter and driven. He had a vision and he achieved what he set out to. He took his son to be a Hall of Fame fighter and he was a Hall of Fame trainer.

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Boxer Nathan Cleverly arrives at the funeral of Enzo Calzaghe in Newbridge

"He loved music and the way he brought that to his style of boxing. He brought the music into the ring with his rhythm, patterns and combinations.

"That was his unique style that helped bring so much success. I owe him such a great debt.

"His partnership with his son was incredible, They took it right the way through and came out the other side. Joe's success is testimony to both of them.

"Today is a sad day but it's also important we also celebrate Enzo's life. He was a massive character and lived life to the full. He lived his dream."

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Pallbearers, including Joe Calzaghe (second from left) prepare to carry Enzo Calzaghe's coffin into the church

Also in attendance were former British and commonwealth welterweight champion Bradley Price, who described Enzo as a "wonderful character"

Former boxer now trainer Gary Lockett. Fellow trainer Tony Borg and boxing pundit Steve Bunce also came to Newbridge to pay their respects.

The first song played inside the church was 1960s hit The House of the Rising Sun by The Animals, a nod to Enzo's love of music.

Famous hymn Guide Me O Though Great Redeemer was sung, and as Enzo's coffin was taken out the Queen Song Who Wants to Live Forever was played.

Image caption Enzo Calzaghe's hearse with Nonno - Italian for Grandpa - in a floral tribute