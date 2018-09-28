Image copyright RDE Silex Image caption The student tower (green block) as originally envisaged - it will now be five storeys shorter

Plans for a 22-storey tower housing hundreds of students in Swansea city centre have been rethought following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The block, to be built on Mariner Street car park, will now be no taller than 17 floors.

It follows concerns about the fire safety of combustible materials in buildings over 18 storeys, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The previous plan had been backed by councillors in 2016.

The expansion of the city's two universities - Swansea and Trinity St David - has fuelled demand for student accommodation, which the council hopes will help regenerate the city centre.

Planning officers - who have recommended approval of the new scheme from Fusion Students - said the tower would be "a bold addition to the city skyline" and "symbolises the successful regeneration of High Street".

Although permission had been granted for a 22-storey block, the officers said in a report to councillors: "Concerns have been raised with regard to fire safety in new tall buildings after the Grenfell Tower incident, and in particular the use of non-combustible materials especially on buildings taller than 18 storeys."

Image copyright RDE Silex Image caption The development is seen as a key part of Swansea's city centre regeneration

Samples of all external finishes should be given to the council for approval before any construction begins, the officers added.

More students would be housed than previously planned - 780 rather than 725 - but they would not be allowed to park cars on site.

In another project, the nearby Oldway Centre is being prepared to house 556 students.

But a third scheme at Jockey Street for 414 students was turned down by the planning committee in August.

Councillors will consider the revised Mariner Street plan on Tuesday.