A district nurse "panicked" and did not perform CPR on a dying patient, an inquest has heard.

Barbara Price, 89, died at her home in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, in September 2017.

An inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, heard district nurse Susan Roberts had dialled 999 but did not give CPR when she thought Mrs Price had died.

The health board said after the hearing that new guidance meant CPR should be performed in all cases, unless a 'do-not-resuscitate' request has been made.

Ms Roberts told the inquest that she remains "extremely distressed" by the incident.

She added: "I don't know why I didn't do [CPR] on that day. I felt I was in shock and I was panicked."

She had called to see Mrs Price because of ongoing concerns over her health.

Ms Roberts said she appeared frail and weak, and after initially calling a GP, she then called 999 and said assistance was needed urgently - within four hours.

Within minutes, Georgina Hughes of the Welsh Ambulance Trust's clinical team called back, to establish whether a faster response was required.

However by that time, Mrs Price had died.

Ms Hughes said she did not check with Ms Roberts whether CPR was performed because there was "no urgency in her voice".

'Lessons'

There are now new guidelines, such as flow-charts, for staff to follow when dealing with emergency calls from health care professionals.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it had "learned lessons" from the case.

In a statement after the hearing, the health board added: "We are taking steps to ensure our district nursing staff have improved awareness and understanding of how to act in situations similar to Mrs Price's in the future."

Coroner John Gittins concluded Mrs Price's death was due to natural causes after heart problems.

Her son David told the inquest he did not believe CPR would have helped her.

After the hearing, he said: "We're pleased with the outcome and with the coroner in getting to the bottom of the facts."