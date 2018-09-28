Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The two bands went head to head on the show

A special edition of Bargain Hunt featuring Happy Mondays and Pulp had to be re-shot after one of them were found to have broken the rules.

The two bands went head to head on the show as part of BBC Music Day on Friday.

But the rule break was only discovered after filming had finished which meant that the end of the show needed to be re-recorded.

What happened will be aired at 12:15 BST on BBC One.

The show saw Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker and the band's keyboard player Candida Doyle go up against Happy Mondays rockers Bez and Rowetta to find hidden gems at an antiques fair in Kent.

And despite all appearing to go well while filming, trouble soon emerged.

Image caption Happy Mondays' Bez and Rowetta Idah went up against Pulp's Candida Doyle and Jarvis Cocker

"We have rules and regulations on Bargain Hunt and we have to make sure they abide by them," said the show's executive producer Paul Tucker, whose production team is based in Cardiff.

"It was picked up by a runner and we verified there were clearly misdemeanours going on.

"It was a genuine rule that was broken and we had to reshoot the end."

Mr Tucker added: "They are rock and rollers and they live on the edge as they did in the 80s.

"It's not a surprise but in the end it was quite amusing."