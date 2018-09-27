Nominations have formally opened in the race to replace Carwyn Jones as Welsh Labour leader and first minister.

Mr Jones triggered the leadership contest in a letter to party chair Margaret Thomas on Wednesday.

Candidates need the support of five other AMs to get on the ballot paper and nominations close next week.

Most AMs are backing Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, while five are supporting his cabinet colleague, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.

The ballot will be held in November and result will be announced in early December.

Mr Jones intends to resign following his final First Minister's Questions on 11 December.

He announced his intention to quit at the Welsh Labour conference in April.

On Monday, Mr Jones said he would be willing to nominate Eluned Morgan, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, following a row over the lack of a woman candidate on the ballot.

With four other AMs backing her, Mr Jones' move virtually guaranteed her place in the contest.