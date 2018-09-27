Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jamie William Staley's family said he "made us all proud"

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after he was hit by a lorry.

Jamie William Staley, 20, died at the scene of the crash on the A40 near Raglan, in Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

His "devastated" family described Mr Staley in a tribute as a "beautiful boy", who "made us all proud".

Mr Staley, from the Doncaster area, who was serving in the armed forces, was hit by a blue lorry at about 02:45 BST. Police have appealed for dashcam footage or witnesses to the crash.