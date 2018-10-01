Image copyright Thomas Chipperfield Image caption Mr Chipperfield has two lions Tsavo and Assegai and a tiger called Altai he keeps as his pets as well as his performing partners

"You wouldn't want to annoy an 800lb apex predator" is how a lion tamer answered claims of cruelty in circuses.

Thomas Chipperfield likened training to that given to pet dogs, saying views of mistreatment are based on "mythology".

A consultation on banning wild animals from travelling circuses in Wales starts on Monday.

Charity PETA UK called it "an archaic and patently inhumane form of animal exploitation", saying a ban is "long overdue".

Its director Elisa Allen urged the Welsh Government to "make good" on a commitment, adding: " It's clear the tide has turned against these cruel spectacles in the UK - and it won't be long until we can proudly relegate them to the history books, where they belong."

The UK government is set to ban the practice in England from 2020 and PETA urged Wales to join a list of 18 EU countries that includes Scotland in outlawing it.

There are just two circuses with wild animal licenses left in the UK and between them they have six reindeer, four zebras, three camels, three raccoons, a fox, a macaw, and a zebu.

Image copyright Thomas Chipperfield Image caption Mr Chipperfield is known as "Britain's last lion tamer" and his family association with performing goes back to 1684 when Chipperfield's Circus was launched

Mr Chipperfield, 28, said: "It's not appropriate with any animal to use forceful or intimidation tactics.

"It builds resentment and that's not what you want.

"If you do, lions and tigers may one day think 'I'll sort him out' and you don't want to annoy an 800lb apex predator."

He has worked with the last two travelling circuses in the UK but has so far been thwarted in getting a licence for his own show.

Image copyright PETA Image caption Charity PETA UK has taken action with supermodel Joanna Krupa against the practice

Mr Chipperfield added: "It is not based on cruelty. There are fourth century BC writings on how to train an animal in a benign manner.

"There are bad practices in all professions, but it is based on repetition and reward for desirable behaviour by giving treats. Conditioning.

"There are variables, but training dogs and lions, the principles are largely the same."

He said his show always had an "overwhelmingly supportive" reaction in Wales, adding: "They are not snatched from the wild, another myth, they are six, eight, ten generations circus animals.

"A lot of it is mythology, such as travelling - but we travel when they sleep, so there is no disruption to their patterns."

Image copyright ADI Image caption Animal Defenders International said circuses moved from countries where wild animals had been banned to those where they were still permitted

Mr Chipperfield has written to Environment minister Lesley Griffiths offering to take part in the consultation.

It will last for eight weeks and will look at whether animals should be "treated as sentient beings with their own unique set of needs, rather than commodities for entertainment".

A 3,800-name petition has already been presented to the Welsh Government supporting a ban.

PETA's Ms Allen said circuses "tear animals from their natural habitats" and "force them to spend most of their lives chained or penned", performing "confusing and often painful tricks".

"Tormenting animals and turning them into objects of ridicule has no place in a civilised society," she said.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption A Siberian tiger at a foundation in the Netherlands which rescues retired circus animals

"Animals in circuses are often made to perform through force, intimidation, and pain."

Another charity, Animal Defenders International, has documented conditions for animals in circuses travelling to Wales.

A spokeswoman said "welfare is inevitably compromised", adding: "Only a ban can protect the animals."

This view was reiterated by RSPCA Cymru, with a spokesman saying: "Currently, circuses using wild animals from other countries do not come to the UK, but without a ban there is nothing to stop them."