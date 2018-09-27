Wales

Pedestrian in hospital after collision in Cardiff

  • 27 September 2018
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cardiff.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Cathays Terrace at 00:25 BST.

The casualty, whose condition is not yet known, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

Police were already in attendance and a rapid response vehicle, doctor and ambulance also responded. The road remained closed as police investigated.

