Pedestrian in hospital after collision in Cardiff
- 27 September 2018
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cardiff.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Cathays Terrace at 00:25 BST.
The casualty, whose condition is not yet known, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.
Police were already in attendance and a rapid response vehicle, doctor and ambulance also responded. The road remained closed as police investigated.