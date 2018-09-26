Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption On 21 October 1966, 116 children and 28 adults died in the Aberfan disaster

The latest series of The Crown is being filmed in Aberfan.

The Netflix drama has reached 1966 in its timeline of Royal history, and is recreating the Aberfan disaster in Cwmaman.

Some 116 children and 28 adults were killed in Aberfan, south Wales, after a waste tip collapsed and engulfed the junior school and other buildings.

Netflix has reportedly been in touch with the community of the town to ask for their help in telling the story.

Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption Children can be seen dressed in 60s-style clothing

Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption Netflix has reportedly been in touch with the community to ask for their help

Eight days after the disaster, Queen Elizabeth II visited the village for the first time.

Pictures show cast members wearing 60s clothes and film crews working at a recreated Pantglas Junior School, where the disaster happened.

Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth II in season three of the series.

Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption The recreation of Pantglas Junior School

Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption Filming has been seen in Aberfan

The star of Broadchurch and The Night Manager takes over from Claire Foy, who portrays the Queen from her engagement to Prince Philip in 1947 to 1963.

Colman will be in series three and four, the first of which will air in 2019.

Last year Colman said she was "so thrilled" to play the Queen, adding that her predecessor Foy would be an "incredibly hard act to follow".

BBC Wales has contacted Netflix, Rhondda Cynon Taff Council and Big Pit Museum for comment.