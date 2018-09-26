Image copyright Gene Kehoe Image caption Mike Hall died in Australia during a race

The partner of one of the world's best ultra-endurance cyclists who was killed during a race in Australia says she has many unanswered questions after his inquest in Australia.

Anna Haslock crowdfunded money to enable her to travel to Canberra, Australia.

But Ms Haslock told BBC Wales she was frustrated by the inquest on the death last year of Mike Hall.

Coroner Bernadette Boss is expected to deliver her conclusions next year.

Mr Hall, who lived in Powys, died during a 5,500km (3,400 miles) event dubbed the "Hunger Games on wheels".

A tearful Ms Haslock said from Canberra: "I'm very frustrated, but I'm glad I came.

"We did what we could, we did everything we could.

"I felt like I had a job to do and I don't think I've finished that job."

The couple were living near Llandrindod Wells, Powys, when Mr Hall, 35, died while in second place in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Hall with his mother Pat in London after he won a round-the-world bike race in 2012

Mr Hall, who was originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was hit by a car on a road near Canberra in darkness at 6.22am local time on 31 March 2017.

The 19-year-old driver, who was travelling at 100km/h (62mph), thought he had hit a kangaroo, the hearing was told.

The driver has not been charged.

Ms Haslock said she was "deeply disappointed" with the police investigation.

"I've obviously come a very long way to be in Australia and the evidence that was provided by the police here has been very poor.

"We came with a number of questions and I don't feel like any of those questions have been satisfactorily answered. I don't feel like I'm any closer to understanding what happened that morning."

She hopes the inquest will raise awareness about all vehicles using the roads: "There are laws and rules to tell us how to share them, and the consequences of not sharing properly are devastating."

She added: "Mike had every right to be cycling on the road at the time, he was well lit and riding safely. He had every right to assume that the car approaching him from behind would pass him safely and according to the law.

"I attended the court with a clear mandate from those who supported me via the Just Giving fund to bear witness and ask questions where and when I was able to.

"I did this to the best of my ability with the support of local and national cycling organisations. I will now be considering my options and getting further legal advice.

"The coroner paid her respects to Mike as an impressive individual who could have gone on to achieve many more great things.

"Her words were a comfort but the unfortunate reality is that the community of Mike's loved ones, friends and peers are left with many unanswered questions."