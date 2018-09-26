Image caption Owen, seen here at home with his mum Jemma and his new little sister, said receiving scans was "scary"

A Cardiff teenager diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has thanked fundraisers who ensured he had essential treatment in America.

Owen Thomas, 16, was given the news he had mouth cancer just a few days before Christmas last year.

He was told that he would have to travel to the US for specialist proton treatment not yet available on the NHS.

Friends quickly began fundraising efforts in an attempt to pay for Owen and his family to travel for treatment.

Owen knew there was a problem because he had been experiencing pain in his jaw and mouth for several weeks. He was given an appointment to have an MRI scan.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Owen Thomas (right) was told he had cancer before Christmas last year

"I remember going in on that Wednesday, three days before I was diagnosed, and I remember how scary it was," Owen, speaking from home following the treatment, told BBC Cymru Fyw.

Owen was asked to return the next day for further scans and tests.

"Unfortunately, pretty much the next day, I did get a call saying there was something wrong. I wasn't expecting it to be as serious as cancer," he added.

Instead of spending Christmas with his parents, three brothers and sister, Owen spent it in hospital.

Image copyright Jemma Thomas Image caption Owen, seen here with his new little sister, was unable to spend Christmas with his family after his diagnosis

After weeks of intense treatment, the possibility of specialist proton treatment in the US arose.

Due to the intensity of his treatment, Owen was unaware such efforts were being made to ensure he could travel to the US.

Family and friends, his school - Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Edern - and others started arranging events and started fundraising websites.

Efforts were boosted significantly thanks to a £15,000 donation made by Jac Bach, a charity set up in memory of Sian Gimblet's young son Jac, who died in 2015.

Image copyright Jemma Thomas Image caption Owen travelled to the US to receive proton therapy treatment

"I'm very grateful and thankful for everyone, anyone who put any sort of money to helping me and my family get over to America," said Owen.

After receiving successful treatment in the US, Owen is back home and travels weekly to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff for chemotherapy.

He says he is thankful to the Teenage Cancer Trust charity, which is responsible for the ward. The charity allows people between the ages of 13 and 24 with cancer to be in each other's company.

Although chemotherapy is expected to last another 12 months, Owen is back in school studying towards his A-levels and is happy to be reunited with some old faces.

"I'm quite happy to be back with my friends," he said. "It had been a few months since I'd seen them properly."