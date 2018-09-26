Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption The Checkers has held a Michelin star since 2011

The owners of a Michelin-star restaurant have taken the unusual step of handing back their coveted award.

Recognition in the famous guide is regarded as the pinnacle for any restaurant in the world.

Yet ahead of publication of the 2019 edition on October 1, the owners of The Checkers in Montgomery, Powys, say they no longer wish to feature in the guide.

Stephane Borie, Sarah Francis and Kathryn Francis say they are "putting family first".

Sarah and her partner Stephane Borie have three young children while her sister Kathryn is also a mother of two.

"I don't know how we've done it for all these years, juggling the kids with working split shifts and late hours," said Ms Francis.

Image copyright The Checkers Image caption Stephane Borie and Sarah and Kathryn Francis first won the accolade within months of opening their new restaurant

"It has been a joy to have the star, it was great for trade and brilliant for the town.

"But more for us, it's about taking the business in a new direction and putting our family first.

"It means we can work in the day and have our evenings to ourselves."

Mr Borie is set to expand his culinary portfolio for private clients across Europe though will make guest appearances at the family home in Montgomery.

Sarah and Kathryn Francis will re-launch the restaurant in November as Checker Pantry, open for breakfast and lunch as well as the luxury bed and breakfast accommodation.

However it brings an end to a seven-year run with the famous award since The Checkers first appeared in the guide in 2011.

"It was a huge decision because we have absolutely treasured our star," said Ms Francis.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The entrants of the 2019 guide will be announced on 1 October.

"We've loved getting it, loved keeping it and always nervous every year as to whether we were going to be in the guide. So to give it back was a big decision but ultimately the right one."

The new list of entrants to Michelin Guide is due to be announced next month and will celebrate the best 170 restaurants in the country.