Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millie-Ray Kimberly Dowd was born at Singleton Hospital in January 2017

A premature baby whose head was cut in error during an emergency Caesarean section died from natural causes, a coroner has concluded.

Millie-Ray Kimberly Dowd died minutes after being born at 26 weeks at Singleton Hospital, Swansea, on 12 January 2017.

Swansea Coroner's Court was told the "traumatic" cut made to her head by an obstetrician did not cause the death.

The hearing was also told her mother's pregnancy had been "high risk".

On 12 January, while attending an appointment, Millie's mother Stacey Mears was admitted as inpatient after she began bleeding and experiencing pains.

An emergency c-section was carried out after Millie's heart rate dropped.

Consultant obstetrician Paul Michael Flynn told the hearing he thought, at one stage, he had cut through the amniotic sac - but in "hindsight" he had cut into Millie's head.

'Disastrous injury'

Ms Mears, who was under general anaesthetic, woke up to be told her daughter had died.

On Monday Mr Malcolm Griffiths, who provided an independent report, told the inquest the three minutes it took from Dr Flynn's first incision to Millie being delivered met his "expectations" of "C-section in these circumstances".

He added: "Had Millie not had all the other problems then this [cut] would have been quite a disastrous injury which would have had significant consequences."

But when asked whether Millie's death would have occurred if her head injury had not happened, he replied: "Yes, undoubtedly."

Assistant Coroner Aled Gruffydd concluded the cause of Millie's death was perinatal asphyxiation due to an abruption of the placenta and recorded a verdict of natural causes.

He added: "Whilst the head injury was traumatic for the family, it did not cause the death."