Image copyright Google Image caption The officer's injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening

A plain-clothed police officer has been seriously injured after the driver of a car he approached knocked him over and drove off.

North Wales Police said he received non life-threatening injuries at a Texaco garage on Glanhwfa Road in Llangefni, Anglesey, just before 15:00 BST.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and driving-related offences.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said it was a "shocking incident".

"We would like to thank the staff at the filling station and passers-by who went to the assistance of the officer," he added.

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident involving a VW Golf to get in touch.

Supt Richie Green added: "The officer was conducting a normal routine stop of the vehicle and the incident developed thereafter.

"This highlights the risks posed to police officers on a daily basis."

He said the incident was not linked to any form of terrorist activity.