Police officer seriously hurt in Llangefni hit-and-run
A plain-clothed police officer has been seriously injured after the driver of a car he approached knocked him over and drove off.
North Wales Police said he received non life-threatening injuries at a Texaco garage on Glanhwfa Road in Llangefni, Anglesey, just before 15:00 BST.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and driving-related offences.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said it was a "shocking incident".
"We would like to thank the staff at the filling station and passers-by who went to the assistance of the officer," he added.
He appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident involving a VW Golf to get in touch.
Supt Richie Green added: "The officer was conducting a normal routine stop of the vehicle and the incident developed thereafter.
"This highlights the risks posed to police officers on a daily basis."
He said the incident was not linked to any form of terrorist activity.