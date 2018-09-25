A woman from Cardiff was found dead in the pool of her private villa after she had been drinking with her boyfriend on the first night of their holiday in Indonesia, an inquest has heard.

Natalie Morris, originally from Merthyr Tydfil, had flown to Lembongan, off the south coast of Bali, on 2 September.

A hearing in Pontypridd heard Andrew Samuel went to sleep just after midnight and woke five hours later to find his 29-year-old partner was not in bed.

A full hearing will be on 23 January.

An investigation into her death is continuing in Bali.