Image copyright PEMBROKESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL Image caption The preferred route inland of Newgale

A new stretch of road built inland is the preferred replacement for a coastal route threatened by storms and erosion.

The A487 in Newgale, Pembrokeshire, is sheltered by a massive shingle bank but it could be wiped out within 10 to 20 years because of climate change, the council says.

Ten people were stranded there when a large wave hit their bus during severe storms in 2014.

Pembrokeshire council has ruled out a £40m viaduct at Newgale itself.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Council workers clearing the road near the stranded bus in 2014

The A487 had to be closed numerous times during the 2014 storms and was blocked by pebbles for several days.

The council's preferred route, one of three options, was unveiled at a public exhibition at Victoria Hall, Roch on Tuesday.

It is effectively a bypass for Newgale beach, "hugging the valley" and would cost up to £30m.

The one-and-a-half mile (2.5km) stretch would link the existing road at Penycwm with a new roundabout near Roch.

Councillor Phil Baker, cabinet member responsible for transportation, said the route was the "culmination" of public consultation.

"It carries strong public support, is one of the most cost-effective solutions and provides the best access to the iconic views that Newgale has to offer," he said.

Some local people were backing the viaduct route including Jane James who lives on a farm near Llandeloy.

"It is our M4 to St Davids if you like," she said.

"Visitors come here in droves, in their thousands, during the summer months."

Image caption Newgale's shingle bank acts as a sea defence

If the cabinet agrees, the council will now apply for Welsh Government financial support for further studies of the ground conditions, ecology and environment to decide on the precise location for the road.

The Welsh Government says it is continuing to work "closely" with the county council over the current problems.

A public inquiry will also be needed for what is a major scheme within the Pembrokeshire National Park.