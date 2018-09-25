A driver has been seriously hurt in a crash which has shut the road between Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest.

Police have shut a stretch of the A477 between Sentry Cross and Honeyborough roundabouts near Neyland as emergency services deal with the incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the road was likely to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said one car was involved in the incident and recovery work is underway.