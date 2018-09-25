A477 road closed near Neyland after car crash
- 25 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been seriously hurt in a crash which has shut the road between Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest.
Police have shut a stretch of the A477 between Sentry Cross and Honeyborough roundabouts near Neyland as emergency services deal with the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the road was likely to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said one car was involved in the incident and recovery work is underway.