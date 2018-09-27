Image caption Avril (left) and Peter Griffiths have denied a string of charges from the 1980s and 90s

A husband and wife have been convicted of raping and indecently assaulting young girls.

Peter Griffiths, 65, and Avril Griffiths, 61, from Barry, had denied rape, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the couple - dubbed "the Fred and Rose West" of their estate - abused girls on a boat and at home in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of their victims said she had been passed around "like a sex toy".

Peter Griffiths was described in court as a "sinister sexual abuser", while jurors heard his wife acted as his bait and "true partner in crime".

Jurors returned unanimous verdicts and found the couple guilty of 14 counts.

Peter Griffiths was found guilty of eight counts of rape, two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of indecent assault.

While his wife was found guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

The judge had already directed the jury to find them not guilty of one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child because of insufficient evidence.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Peter and Avril Griffiths were described by police as depraved and sadistic

During the trial, the court heard that one of the couple's victims - who was in her early teens - was regularly raped during so-called "sex parties" on a boat.

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said two of the men on the boat were police officers because she said they were "always bragging about it".

In interview, she said the men had told her "no one is going to believe you" if she ever went to the police.

And jurors also heard that she would be left "in the water" by her abusers if she did not do as she was told.

The couple refused to admit their guilt and even claimed that the girls they abused were after compensation.

Speaking after the case, South Wales Police's Det Sgt David Rich said the pair's depravity and duplicity had devastated the lives of their victims.

"The three women victims in this case have shown immense strength and courage throughout the investigation and court proceedings in order to ensure the defendants were brought to justice," he added.

"I would also like to thank the witnesses who came forward and gave evidence in the trial."

Det Sgt Rich also acknowledged the force was aware of allegations made during the trial about two police officers being present when one girl was abused.

"These have been looked into but no evidence supporting any wrongdoing by police officers was found," he added.

"However, if further information does come to light we will re-investigate.

"South Wales Police urges anyone who has been the victim of any kind of sexual abuse to come forward, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity by officers."