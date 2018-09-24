Image caption Avril and Peter Griffiths have denied a string of charges from the 1980s and 90s

A woman from Barry, accused alongside her husband of raping young girls in the 1980s and 90s, has been assessed as "intellectually disabled".

The psychological report into Avril Griffiths, 61, was presented to Cardiff Crown Court by a consultant clinical and forensic psychologist.

It stated her IQ was "extremely low" and that broadly 99 per cent of people were "more able than her generally".

Avril Griffiths and Peter Griffiths, 65, deny rape and indecent assault.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Peter and Avril Griffiths are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

During her psychological assessment in August, Mrs Griffiths frequently answered "don't know", but was not found to be a "terribly suggestible person" compared to the general population.

She was previously assessed in 1972 when she was aged 15, the court heard, and was found to be someone who failed to understand "what was really being said to her".

The 1972 assessment "still stands", the court was told.

Mrs Griffiths denies five counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Griffiths denies eight counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of indecent assault.

The trial continues.