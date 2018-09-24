Image caption The company previously filmed in south Wales, producing two series of Atlantis in Chepstow

The makers of the BBC One fantasy drama Atlantis have been given the green light to film their next major project at a former drinks depot.

Urban Myth Films have permission to use the old Carlsberg UK site at Nash Mead in Newport for the next five years.

The company said its new series will create a "significant number" of jobs with up to 120 people on site when filming gets under way.

The show has international sales and producers hope it will return.

The workforce will include the production team, art department, costume and make-up team, the camera and sound crew, alongside the principal cast and supporting artists.

The new project will mark a return to Wales for the company.

Atlantis, which was dropped after two series, was filmed in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in 2013 and 2014.