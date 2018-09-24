Image copyright NTW Image caption Tide Whisperer, set in Tenby, is the most recent site-specific production by National Theatre Wales

The chair of National Theatre Wales (NTW) has offered to meet playwrights to discuss their concerns, after 40 of them signed a letter accusing NTW of "undermining" Welsh artists.

In his response, NTW chair Clive Jones said the trustees had been "deeply saddened" to read the letter.

He added that the company was "rigorously scrutinised".

Mr Jones has offered to meet the writers within a fortnight and said NTW welcomed "honest and open discussion".

Playwright Lisa Parry, who was one of those who signed the letter, wrote on Twitter: "The letter's signatories are currently arranging the best date for this meeting. We really welcome this move from the board."

In the playwrights' letter to NTW last week, they said it was not supporting Welsh writers and was a "roadblock" to success. Signatories included writers Gary Owen, Caryl Lewis and Kath Chandler.

NTW said, "whilst much of the letter's content was factually incorrect our door is and always has been open to artists".