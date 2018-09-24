Bid to boost STEM pupil numbers in Wales
Thousands of pupils will be encouraged to take GCSEs in science, technology, engineering or maths in order to tackle a skills shortage.
The £8.2m Trio Sci Cymru project announced on Monday has a focus on so-called STEM subjects.
It will be available to 5,600 pupils at 30 schools in north and west Wales, and the south Wales valleys.
Out-of-school roadshows and interactive activity days will be held to generate pupils' interest in the subjects.
The scheme has received £5.7m funding from the EU and £2.5m from the Welsh Government's National Science Academy.
"Technology is moving at an increasing pace and for Wales to capitalise on this change we need a skilled workforce," said Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.
"This EU investment will help stimulate interest in these core subjects, encouraging take up and in turn growing the Welsh economy."