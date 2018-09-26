Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Here is a video explaining the three options being proposed by the health board.

A decision on far-reaching changes to NHS services in west Wales will be made at a special health board meeting.

It comes amid fears that services are spread too thinly and could collapse because of rising demand and severe staff shortages.

Hywel Dda health board has set out three options which involve Withybush in Haverfordwest losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.

A new hospital could be built somewhere between Narberth and St Clears.

Health board chief executive Steve Moore called it "the biggest and most important public consultation ever undertaken" on the future of healthcare in west Wales.

Nearly 5,400 people responded to a questionnaire and there were 77 different meetings, as well as five different petitions signed by nearly 51,000 people.

Public support was "driven by location" according to a review of the responses. While 82% agreed with a need for change to meet the health board's many challenges, more than half supported "another alternative" in many areas across west Wales.

BBC Wales understands that a final proposal to be discussed in Carmarthen on Wednesday could involve combining some elements of the options already set out.

What could happen to each hospital?

Bronglais, Aberystwyth

Opened in 1966, currently 152 available beds

Unchanged. The hospital will continue to provide services in mid Wales, including A&E and will develop services where appropriate.

Glangwili, West Wales General, Carmarthen

Opened in 1949, currently 399 available beds

It would become a community hospital under options A and B but also provide planned care - everything from surgery, day cases and scans - in option C. Refurbishing Glangwili - the oldest of the region's main hospitals - to keep it up to standards would cost a lot.

Prince Philip, Llanelli

Opened in 1990, currently 222 available beds

It would become a community hospital under option A but remain a general hospital offering a minor injuries unit and round-the-clock medical services in the other two options.

Image caption A protest at the Senedd during the consultation in July

Withybush, Haverfordwest

Opened in 1979, currently 220 available beds

Under all options it would become a community hospital and lose its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.

It would have non-medical beds, minor injuries and midwife-led maternity units and be able to carry out scans and tests. Tenby would also have a summer minor injuries unit. More care in the community would be developed to mitigate transport issues for older and frailer patients living in west Pembrokeshire.

But this has provoked the greatest local opposition and a 40,000-signature petition. The consultation found many people wanted Withybush to keep its services, pointing to the area's specific travel, industrial and tourism-related risks.

New hospital between Narbeth and St Clears

This new-build general hospital would provide A&E and urgent care, and apart from option C would provide planned care as well. Although depending on where you live there would be some travel implications, the health board said it was hard to maintain staffing levels at two or three different A&E units across the region.

Inevitably there are different opinions over where it should be. But offering a new 24/7 hospital in one place would help recruitment and offer an emergency service at a rough mid-point between Withybush and Glangwili. It would still require a "detailed business case" and funding.

Image caption The Cleddau River day unit is a 'one stop shop' for elderly people to keep them out of hospital

The plans also propose a network of 10 community health hubs - including some existing minor injuries units and hospitals.

South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock is typical of what the health board hopes to do across the region. It includes rehabilitation for patients recovering from strokes and amputations and a day centre.

The Cleddau River day unit within the hospital is jointly run by the health board and Pembrokeshire council and can give elderly patients care and treatment to keep them out of hospital - and also offer them activities and services like nail-care.

Sarah Davies, a nurse and team leader, said: "The point is to stop people going into hospital in the first place - then we wouldn't be looking at long term beds. We monitor their health, do a lot around nutrition, keep people well, chronic disease management - we keep people out of any acute services as far as humanely possible.

"People enjoy coming here, and some have been coming for 10 years. We offer a respite for families. We like fun, we like to laugh - plenty of cake - it gives people a purpose."

One regular Beryl Connor said: "I do some walking - and it's lovely for anyone on their own."

What are the challenges?

Hywel Dda covers a quarter of Wales and has both urban and rural challenges.

It also has had the biggest budget deficit in NHS Wales last year of almost £70m - made worse by having to cover the gaps left by several hundred staff vacancies each month.

What are the next steps?

This is first major NHS reorganisation to be outlined since an influential panel of experts called for a "revolution" in the way health and social care was delivered in Wales.

If the local community health council refuses to back the plan then it could be sent to Health Secretary Vaughan Gething for a final decision.

However, Mr Gething warned earlier this year that NHS services in Wales could "collapse" without urgent transformation and called on politicians from all parties to be "grown up" and to not "run away" from difficult choices.

Campaigners may also ultimately try to challenge the health board's plans in the courts - although previous attempts to overturn decisions were unsuccessful.