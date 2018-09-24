Aberystwyth hotel fire: Man in court on arson charge
A man accused of setting fire to a seaside hotel has appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Damion Harris, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, appeared via videolink for a hearing at Swansea Crown Court earlier.
A man died after a major fire broke out at Ty Belgrave House in Aberystwyth on 25 July.
Mr Harris, 30, was remanded in custody until a further hearing next month.
The court heard police have made an application to interview Mr Harris.
In September, fire investigators recovered remains believed to be those of a Lithuanian man who was a guest at the hotel and who remains unaccounted for.
Fourteen people were evacuated during the fire, which destroyed several floors and damaged neighbouring buildings.