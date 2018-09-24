Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Fire ripped through the Aberystwyth hotel on 25 July

A man accused of setting fire to a seaside hotel has appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Damion Harris, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, appeared via videolink for a hearing at Swansea Crown Court earlier.

A man died after a major fire broke out at Ty Belgrave House in Aberystwyth on 25 July.

Mr Harris, 30, was remanded in custody until a further hearing next month.

The court heard police have made an application to interview Mr Harris.

In September, fire investigators recovered remains believed to be those of a Lithuanian man who was a guest at the hotel and who remains unaccounted for.

Fourteen people were evacuated during the fire, which destroyed several floors and damaged neighbouring buildings.