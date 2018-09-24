Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones will warn against the potential "industrial carnage" of Brexit in his last Labour conference as first minister

Leaving the EU without a trade deal could kill off advanced manufacturing in Wales, the first minister will claim in a speech to Labour conference today.

Carwyn Jones will announce £6m worth of grants for Ford, Toyota and Airbus to help the big employers deal with the effects of Brexit.

Mr Jones will warn that a hard Brexit could bring a "new wave of industrial carnage" similar to coal and iron.

He will blame the prospect on the Conservative UK government.

At the Labour conference - his last before standing down - Mr Jones will say a hard Brexit would mean "a new wave of industrial carnage with a real risk of advanced manufacturing following coal and iron as industries where Wales once led the world".

His speech in Liverpool will say the prospect of a "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit is the fault of the "paralysis and incompetence of this Tory Government".

Theresa May's Chequers plan would have been a "viable starting position" two years ago, but "not with only weeks of negotiating time left".

The money for the three manufacturers will come for an EU Transition Fund, set up by the Welsh Government earlier this year to help employers minimise the disruption of Brexit.

It is meant to pay for technical and commercial advice, and help companies continue to attract EU workers.

Image caption Carwyn Jones said the need for a woman on the ballot paper to succeed him was "not tokenism"

The conference has been dominated by discussion over whether Labour should back calls for another referendum on the final Brexit deal.

The first minister has previously said a referendum should only happen if parliament rejects the final deal and if Mrs May is forced into a general election.

Mr Jones is expected to hand the reins to a successor in December.

In recent days the Welsh Labour leadership contest has been dominated by questions about whether a female candidate will run.

The only woman to throw her hat in the ring, Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan, has fallen short of the nominations she needs from fellow Labour AMs.

Frontrunner Mark Drakeford has more than enough - an d pressure is growing on him to lend Ms Morgan support before the contest formally begins.

Yesterday his cabinet colleague Alun Davies, who is backing Ms Morgan, said she was being deliberately stopped from entering the contest.

And Mr Jones said it was "crucial" that a woman ran against Mr Drakeford and the other candidate, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.