A man has died after crashing a car into a tree.

The crash happened on the B4396 near Abertridwr, Powys, at about 05:45 BST.

Officers from Dyfed Powys Police closed the road to enable investigations to be carried out. The force has appealed to witnesses who may have seen the silver Vauxhall Corsa beforehand to come forward.

A spokesman added that the man's next of kin had been informed. A file has also been passed to the coroner.