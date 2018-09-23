Image caption Officers in white overalls were seen under a gazebo at the rear of the house

Police are still searching a rural property in Powys after a person was arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm on Friday.

Officers wearing white overalls were seen under a gazebo at the rear of a house in Crickhowell on Saturday.

Dyfed Powys Police, which had earlier reassured residents, said the search was likely to continue on Monday.

Nobody has been injured and police are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation, a spokesperson said.