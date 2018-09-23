A man has suffered serious injuries in a car crash near Miskin in Rhondda.

The 27-year-old was a passenger in a white Toyoto Aygo which crashed on the A4109 at junction 34 with the M4 roundabout at 20:55 BST on Saturday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service took the man to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The driver of the car, also 27, was arrested at the scene. South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.