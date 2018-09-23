Image copyright Showground Photography Image caption The centre made a memorial bench for the teenager and laid it in an equestrian arena

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a young show-jumper thought to have committed suicide at his school.

Bradley John was found by his sister at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive in Llanelli on 12 September.

His father Byron John claimed his 14-year-old son had been bullied. The school said it did not want to speculate on such claims.

Family members were joined by 300 people at the David Broome Event Centre in Caldicot, where he trained.

Staff at the centre spoke about Bradley on Saturday and presented a bench made in his memory.

Organisers at the event said they wanted to spread awareness about bullying.

James Broome, who runs the equestrian centre, said people wanted to "pay their respects to the young lad".

"People need to talk about this bullying thing because it makes a huge impact on families.

"It is important to give support when the world seems to be crumbling around them."

Image copyright Showground Photography Image caption More than 300 people attended the tribute at David Broome Event Centre in Caldicot

Bradley, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, show-jumped at the centre from a young age.

Mr Broome said it was Bradley's dream to get to the derby arena, which is where his bench has been installed.

"At least he can be there in spirit now," he added.

Image copyright Showground Photography Image caption Bradley trained in showjumping at the equestrian centre from a young age

Dr Glyn Jones, who attended the tribute, described it as "emotional and dignified".

"It was just unbelievable to see that number of people there," he added.