Man, 20, dead after one car crash on A40 near Raglan
- 23 September 2018
A 20-year-old man has died after a one car crash on the A40 near Raglan in Monmouthshire.
Police officers attended the scene on the northbound section of the road at 02.45 BST on Saturday.
Welsh Ambulance Service rapid response vehicles and an emergency ambulance also attended.
Gwent Police officers are appealing for dashcam footage or witnesses to the crash.