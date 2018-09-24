Image copyright Getty Images

Controversial monthly bin collections will be rolled out across Conwy county as of Monday.

The area is the first in Wales to have four-weekly collections following a trial rolled out across 11,000 homes in 2016.

The scheme has been met with controversy, with some councillors and residents claiming it is "unfair".

But Conwy council has insisted it has addressed concerns and that the move could save £390,000.

The decision to collect landfill waste across the county every four weeks was signed off by the cabinet in January, despite councillors voting to scrap the scheme in November 2017 in favour of three-weekly collections.

At a special council meeting in February, some councillors expressed concerns the county was "not ready" for the new system and that more people would struggle with overflowing bins.

In response, the cabinet put extra measures in place to help residents recycle, including free collection of large items, free nappy bins for grandparents who look after children and bespoke collections for people who miss having bin collections if they are on holiday.

But, many residents are still unhappy about the changes, and have said the rubbish causes a smell, breeds maggots and attracts mice and rats.

Some have also admitted to burning their waste in a bid to reduce the amount of rubbish in their bins.

"It's the length of time that's the problem, not the quantity," one resident said.

"It festers. It's as simple as that. The whole area is plagued with flies now in the summer.

"We've bought an incinerator so we burn the majority of the rubbish, which is not good for the environment.

"But we have animals and they refused to pick up animal waste, so it has to go in black bag. It sits there for a month then."

Families in particular report having issues with the system, and there are suggestions that they should receive larger bins.

"I think it's dreadful. They should be emptied regularly," another resident said.

"It's more than full after two weeks and I burn some of it. You're not supposed to do that, but you have to otherwise the bin is absolutely bursting.

"It is more manageable at three weeks, but I think four weeks is a step too far, especially for families."