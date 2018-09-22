Police searching Crickhowell home following arrest
- 22 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are searching a rural property after a person was arrested on Friday.
Officers wearing white overalls were seen under a gazebo at the rear of a house in Crickhowell, Powys, on Saturday.
Dyfed Powys Police said there was no reason for residents to be alarmed and confirmed officers would continue searching the property on Sunday.
"Officers are not looking for anyone in connection with the allegation," a police spokesperson said.